Marin Voice: San Marin field lighting is a community issue
The Novato Unified School District board says it wants to be a good neighbor. Is putting up 80-foot light poles and lighting up this quiet northwest corner of Novato 152 nights a year being a good neighbor? The school district wants to install stadium lighting at San Marin High School at a cost of $1 million.
