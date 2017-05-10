Marin Voice: Plan Bay Area 2040 a " hollowing out the middle class
It's not surprising that President Donald Trump's proposed tax plan would hollow out the middle class. Income tax reductions will be robust for corporations and those in the highest income brackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|May 8
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|May 6
|wheresmypants
|1
|Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas
|Apr 30
|presdent suite
|1
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC