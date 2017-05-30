Marin Voice: Are Marin voters running...

Marin Voice: Are Marin voters running out of generosity toward tax increases?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Are Marin's voters finally developing tax fatigue? On May 2, Greenbrae voters quietly rejected a measure that would have doubled a parcel tax to improve medians. Last November, voters voted down Measure A, a sales tax to fund child care for low-income children, and Measure B, a parcel tax increase for Kentfield schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 12 hr Lottery Traitors ... 518
Trump Nude Selfie/Nato? May 27 Actual Quotes DotCom 1
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... May 22 Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) May 20 42 years Ross Valley 22
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC