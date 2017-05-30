Marin Voice: Are Marin voters running out of generosity toward tax increases?
Are Marin's voters finally developing tax fatigue? On May 2, Greenbrae voters quietly rejected a measure that would have doubled a parcel tax to improve medians. Last November, voters voted down Measure A, a sales tax to fund child care for low-income children, and Measure B, a parcel tax increase for Kentfield schools.
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May 27
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|May 22
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|12
|Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08)
|May 20
|42 years Ross Valley
|22
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|30
|Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|1
|San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r...
|May 12
|Joyce Brusatori H...
|1
