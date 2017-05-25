Marin supervisors uphold rejection of medical cannabis dispensaries
Applicants for a medical cannabis dispensary make an appeal to the Marin Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting Marin County supervisors have upheld the decision of County Administrator Matthew Hymel to deny all 10 applications to open medical cannabis dispensaries in Marin. Seven of the applicants pleaded their case to Marin supervisors Tuesday, asking them to reconsider.
