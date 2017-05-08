Marin rail quiet zone could be in effect by Thursday
The future of a railroad quiet zone in Marin - which may be ready to implement by Thursday - will be decided this week as the contentious issue comes before an unusual joint study session of the San Rafael and Novato city councils. Frustrated with horns during testing, some in Marin have clamored for the quiet zone to be established immediately to stop train horns from blaring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|20 hr
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|May 6
|wheresmypants
|1
|Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas
|Apr 30
|presdent suite
|1
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC