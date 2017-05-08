Marin nonprofit pushes for education ...

Marin nonprofit pushes for education equity

College financial aid workshops were brought to Novato and San Rafael high school students by a push from a little-known partnership of Marin community leaders. Marin Promise Partnership, a nonprofit of education and nonprofit leaders, this month released the propositions it hopes to put in motion to create an equal educational playing field.

