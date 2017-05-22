Marin IJ Editorial: Safety awareness needed for SMART a quiet zonesa
Approval of a “quiet zone” for SMART trains rolling through Marin may make life quieter, but there remain valid worries about safety. The quiet zone had been sought by San Rafael and Novato leaders in answer to volleys of complaints from residents who live near train crossings and want some relief from SMART's horns that sound as a safety precaution.
