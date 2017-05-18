Lindbergha s historic plane to fly again as Novato-based replica nears completion
An effort to replicate the nonstop trans-Atlantic flight of Charles Lindbergh in a twin of the aviator's plane will not get underway on Saturday - the 90th anniversary of the historic feat - as long-planned by a group of Marin builders. But inside an 8,000-square-foot Gnoss Field hangar, just north of Novato, where a more than $2 million single-engine, high-wing replica monoplane is being pieced together, the project is nearing completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08)
|8 hr
|42 years Ross Valley
|22
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|30
|Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|1
|San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r...
|May 12
|Joyce Brusatori H...
|1
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|May 8
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|May 6
|wheresmypants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC