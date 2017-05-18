Lindbergha s historic plane to fly again as Novato-based replica nears completion

An effort to replicate the nonstop trans-Atlantic flight of Charles Lindbergh in a twin of the aviator's plane will not get underway on Saturday - the 90th anniversary of the historic feat - as long-planned by a group of Marin builders. But inside an 8,000-square-foot Gnoss Field hangar, just north of Novato, where a more than $2 million single-engine, high-wing replica monoplane is being pieced together, the project is nearing completion.

