In Your Town for May, 6, 2017
In Marin, the Local 1775 Marin Professional Firefighters Association collected money over four days in San Rafael, Novato, Tiburon, Sausalito and San Anselmo. The Marin City Library will show “Hidden Figures,” an Oscar-nominated film about three African-American women who helped launch the U.S. space program, on May 9. Sir Francis Drake Boulevard will be closed one direction at a time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 9 and 10. Work will begin in the westbound lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|8 hr
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|May 6
|wheresmypants
|1
|Trump Promises 98 Cent Gas
|Apr 30
|presdent suite
|1
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC