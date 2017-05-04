In Your Town for May 4, 2017

A Marin resident recently raised more than $38,000 for Marin Humane over one weekend by playing a video game online. Jake Straus, who plays “Destiny,” a multiplayer, first-person shooter game, collected the money as “tips” from some 140,000 followers who view his matches on Twitch, a gamer streaming and social media site.

