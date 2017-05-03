In Your Town for May 3, 2017

The TV discussion show “Public Advocate” in May will feature representatives of Schools Rule, the nonprofit that benefits Marin schools. The show is aired at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays over Novato Community Television Channel 26. It airs in the rest of Marin at 9 p.m. May 22, and 3 p.m. May 23 on Marin Channel 26. All Marin Channel 26 shows are simulcast over cmcm.tv .

