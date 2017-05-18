Guide to Marina s summer fairs and fests
Beast and Belle perform in this year's Mountain Play, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” at Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre in Mill Valley. A summer in Marin means good weather, and dozens of festivals and fairs to enjoy under the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Butterflyme
|21
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|30
|Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated
|May 14
|Laww Offses
|1
|San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r...
|May 12
|Joyce Brusatori H...
|1
|Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas?
|May 8
|PeeeYew upchuk
|1
|Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Dan
|4
|Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht
|May 6
|wheresmypants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC