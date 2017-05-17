Barfly: Cocktails with a taste of the...

Barfly: Cocktails with a taste of the seasons

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Jeff Burkhart, seen on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012 in Novato, Calif., has written a book, “Twenty Years Behind Bars,” about his experiences as a longtime bartender and nightclub owner in Marin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fireside Inn in Mill Valley transformation turn... (Jun '08) 19 hr Butterflyme 21
News Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09) May 14 Laww Offses 30
Trump Statue, Park Ceremony Slated May 14 Laww Offses 1
News San Rafaela s past and present fire employees r... May 12 Joyce Brusatori H... 1
Prez has awfu l B O and atrocious Gas? May 8 PeeeYew upchuk 1
News Allergies Are Seasonal, and Now is the Season i... (Apr '13) May 7 Dan 4
Blah, Blah..eh, Blahh-Blaagh, Blahhht May 6 wheresmypants 1
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC