'Young poo' makes aged fish live longer
The gut microbes of young killifish can extend the lifespans of older fish - hinting at the microbiome's role in ageing. It may not be the most appetizing way to extend life but researchers have shown for the first time that older fish live longer after they consumed microbes from the poo of younger fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC