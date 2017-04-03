'Young poo' makes aged fish live longer

'Young poo' makes aged fish live longer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NatureNews

The gut microbes of young killifish can extend the lifespans of older fish - hinting at the microbiome's role in ageing. It may not be the most appetizing way to extend life but researchers have shown for the first time that older fish live longer after they consumed microbes from the poo of younger fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... Mar 25 ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Mar 25 Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Marin County was issued at April 05 at 12:49PM PDT

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC