The FDA should get on board with E-cigarettes instead of opposing them
Smokers in Novato, California, have it tough. They can smoke only in private cars or in single family detached houses if they wish to comply with a new ordinance there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sleepless in Midland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC