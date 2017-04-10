SolarCraft hires VP of sales and marketing
A solar industry veteran from West Marin has been tapped as vice president of sales and marketing of SolarCraft, a Novato- and Sonoma-based solar energy design and installation company. Ted Walsh has more than 10 years of experience in solar energy and has developed more than 100 commercial solar projects and several hundred residential solar projects throughout the North Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC