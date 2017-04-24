SNF must reinstate, compensate employees fired prior to union vote, judge rules
A California skilled nursing facility that fired employees one week before a union election must reinstate them and compensate them with back pay, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled. A complaint was brought against Novato Healthcare Center in Novato, CA, by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, claiming the facility interrogated employees about their union sympathies before an election in October 2015.
