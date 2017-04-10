SMART train: Petaluma to launch quiet zone; San Rafael, Novato await OK

Over the objections of SMART train officials, Petaluma is implementing a so-called quiet zone next week, becoming the first city in Sonoma and Marin counties to restrict train engineers from sounding horns except in emergency situations. But a joint quiet zone for San Rafael and Novato will not be implemented until all testing has been completed, said Farhad Mansourian, general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.