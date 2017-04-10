SMART train: Petaluma to launch quiet zone; San Rafael, Novato await OK
Over the objections of SMART train officials, Petaluma is implementing a so-called quiet zone next week, becoming the first city in Sonoma and Marin counties to restrict train engineers from sounding horns except in emergency situations. But a joint quiet zone for San Rafael and Novato will not be implemented until all testing has been completed, said Farhad Mansourian, general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC