SMART quiet zone OKa d for Petaluma; Marin to start process
Federal rules will allow Petaluma to immediately operate a no-horn “quiet zone” along SMART railroad tracks in the city, but Marin will likely hold off until system testing is complete. The Federal Railroad Administration on Wednesday gave verbal affirmation that Petaluma is within its rights to begin the quiet zone, even though testing of the rail system has not been completed, said Farhad Mansourian, general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency, at a meeting of the train board in Petaluma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|marinsux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC