San Rafael man accused of molesting Novato teen
A 52-year-old San Rafael man was arrested on allegations he molested a teenage Novato boy in the back of a car. Theodore John Bahora III was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy and oral sex with a minor, arranging to meet a minor for sex and indecent exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
