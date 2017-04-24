Pacific Pulmonary Services of Novato to pay $11.4M in settlement

A Novato-based home oxygen equipment supplier has agreed to pay $11.4 million to resolve allegations that it filed false reimbursement claims with federal health care programs and arranged a kickback scheme with sleep-testing clinics. The deal resolves allegations that Pacific Pulmonary Services has since about 2004 submitted claims for reimbursement to Medicare, Tricare and federal employee health benefits programs for home oxygen and related equipment without physicians' approval, as required by program rules, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

