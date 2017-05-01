Novato seniorsa bookkeeper sentenced for $250K embezzlement
A bookkeeper who embezzled more than $250,000 from an elderly Novato couple received a six-month sentence and four years of probation. Jennifer Ann Kofoid, also known as Jennifer Ann Dixon, was ordered to serve at least 30 days in jail and the rest in an alternative out-of-custody program.
