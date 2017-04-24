Novato schools OK later start times
The Novato Unified School District may pave the way for other Marin campuses to push back school start times, allowing students to catch more sleep. The district board this week approved the changes, which will go into effect at the start of the new school year, beginning Aug. 17. “There has been a great deal of research related to the difference this can mean for young people in the community,” said Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke.
