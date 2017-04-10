Novato, San Rafael mail theft suspects arrested
Victor Josue Rivera, 34, and Erin Marie Tadder, 23, both of San Rafael, were booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and other counts. They are also suspected of violating their probation conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
