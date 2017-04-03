Novato planners back zoning plan for Northwest Quadrant neighborhood
Novato's Planning Commission recommended the City Council pursue form-based zoning for the city's Northwest Quadrant neighborhood, north of downtown. In their Monday review of zoning changes proposed for the area between First and Seventh streets and Grant Avenue and Carmel Drive, commissioners unanimously supported form-based zoning as a way to help maintain the neighborhood's characteristics.
