Novato hash oil suspects denied lower bail

Sunday

Three men charged with running a hash oil operation inside a Novato residence were denied a bail reduction Friday in Marin Superior Court. Andrew Travis Craig, 26, Brett Reynolds Miramon, 30, and Christopher Ryan Smart, 27, were arraigned before Judge James Chou, who left their bail amount at $500,000 each.

