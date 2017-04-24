Novato hash oil suspects denied lower bail
Three men charged with running a hash oil operation inside a Novato residence were denied a bail reduction Friday in Marin Superior Court. Andrew Travis Craig, 26, Brett Reynolds Miramon, 30, and Christopher Ryan Smart, 27, were arraigned before Judge James Chou, who left their bail amount at $500,000 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Mon
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar '17
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar '17
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|marco a rivera
|3
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC