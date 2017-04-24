Novato embraces nonprofit work program for homeless
Sean Williams, left, and Nelson Moore of the Downtown Streets Team clean up on Grant Avenue in Novato on Wednesday. Unable to return to his regular gig as a personal trainer and massage therapist, Williams, 42, who lives in transitional housing in Novato, turned to the Downtown Streets Team - a nonprofit that puts the homeless to work cleaning public streets for gift cards and employment help.
