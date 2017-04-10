Novato city staff proposes administration shake-up at City Hall
A proposed shake-up of Novato's city administration positions and roles will go before the City Council for consideration on Tuesday. With the recent vacancy of three administrative positions, staff is seeking to eliminate three positions and add four others, including a second assistant city manager position.
