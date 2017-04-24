No trash talk in Maureen Langana s one-woman show

Courtesy of Bitten By A Zebra Media Maureen Langan is a standup comedian and host of KGO Radio's “Hanging with Langan.” “What we are valuing is not the value that I was raised to believe,” says Langan, who spends her time living between Novato and New York. “What's valuable is who we are.” Langan reflects on this in her one-woman show “Daughter of a Garbageman” that runs through May 13 at the Marsh in San Francisco.

