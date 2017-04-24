No trash talk in Maureen Langana s one-woman show
Courtesy of Bitten By A Zebra Media Maureen Langan is a standup comedian and host of KGO Radio's “Hanging with Langan.” “What we are valuing is not the value that I was raised to believe,” says Langan, who spends her time living between Novato and New York. “What's valuable is who we are.” Langan reflects on this in her one-woman show “Daughter of a Garbageman” that runs through May 13 at the Marsh in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar '17
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar '17
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC