New manager takes wheel at Golden Gate Transit

A Novato resident and transportation veteran has been tapped to run the Golden Gate Transit bus system, which has wrestled off and on with inconsistent service, driver absenteeism and dwindling ridership in recent years. Mona Babauta, who has lived in Novato since 2003, began her duties as deputy general manager of the bus system earlier this month.

