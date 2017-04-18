Mill Valley council promotes respect and tolerance to quell hate episodes
Responding to acts of hate and anti-Semitism in Mill Valley, the City Council this week unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming its commitment to respect, tolerance and compassion - with a plan to appoint a “task force” committee to reinforce the effort. “We've had several incidents of graffiti, including swastikas ... that's not the kind of community character I want in our town,” Mayor Jessica Sloan said at Monday's meeting, in which the council also decided to continue a conversation on sanctuary city practices.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
