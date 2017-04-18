Milestones: Good news about Marin people
Recognition: Brian Perry-Carrera, of San Rafael, won first place in the Senior Men over 21 division at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. Recognition: Ken Winans, of Novato, won a bronze medal in the “Finance/Investment/Economics” category at the Independent Publisher Book “IPPY” Awards for his investment book “Investment Atlas II, Using History as a Financial Tool.” Scholarships: Ethan Morris, a fifth-grader at Manor School; Justin Park, a fifth-grader at Wade Thomas School; and Cy Stock, a fifth-grader at Hidden Valley School, were recipients of the Richard Judd Music Scholarships.
