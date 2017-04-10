MarinKids report links poverty and race to educational achievement
Children in a Marin Head Start class at Hamilton Elementary School in Novato finish breakfast. Head Start would have benefited from Measure A, a countywide sales tax supported by MarinKids that was on the ballot in November 2016.
Comments
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar 25
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar 25
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
|Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14)
|Mar 21
|marco a rivera
|3
|Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|marinsux
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
