Marin medical marijuana dispensaries rejected
Marin County Administrator Matthew Hymel will not approve licensing any of the 10 proposed medical marijuana dispensaries in the county, and instead announced Monday he is recommending county supervisors rethink the entire licensing process. “This decision illustrates the challenge in finding the right combination of operator and location to provide patients with safe access to medical cannabis locally,” Hymel said.
