Marin jobless rate holds steady at 3 percent
Marin County's unemployment rate was 3 percent in March, unchanged from a month earlier, according to the state Employment Development Department. Boasting the second-lowest rate in the state, Marin's jobless rate was below the year-ago estimate of 3.4 percent.
