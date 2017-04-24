Marin IJ Editorial: Mill Valley takes strong stand against hate
Thank you to the Mill Valley City Council for taking an important stand on an issue that in better times would never have been on its agenda. Reaffirming that public message should not be necessary, but recent incidents in town, including racial hate speech aimed at a councilwoman, made strengthening Mill Valley's public stand all the more important.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|13 hr
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar '17
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar '17
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC