Man Suspected of Having Sex With Teen Boy in Novato: Police

Novato police arrested a 52-year-old San Rafael man Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of having sex with a minor. A police officer saw a vehicle parked in a secluded area behind a building in the area of State Access Road near Hamilton Parkway in Novato around 4:15 p.m. Theodore Bahora, 52, of San Rafael, was in the back seat with a 16-year-old male, police said.

