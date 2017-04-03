Key hearing set for Corte Madera hote...

Key hearing set for Corte Madera hotel proposal

A proposal to rebuild a major Corte Madera hotel - complete with a controversial plan to pave over an on-site pond - is facing what could be its final hurdle next week before moving onto the Town Council. At its April 11 meeting, the Planning Commission will consider the proposed 174-room rebuild of the Best Western Corte Madera Inn at 56 Madera Blvd. now that a revised final environmental impact report reaffirmed earlier findings that devalued the environmental significance of the half-acre pond.

