Key hearing set for Corte Madera hotel proposal

A proposal to rebuild a major Corte Madera hotel - complete with a controversial plan to pave over an on-site pond - is facing what could be its final hurdle next week before moving onto the Town Council. At its April 11 meeting, the Planning Commission will consider the proposed 174-room rebuild of the Best Western Corte Madera Inn at 56 Madera Blvd. now that a revised final environmental impact report reaffirmed earlier findings that devalued the environmental significance of the half-acre pond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.