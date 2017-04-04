In Your Town for April 4, 2017

The show will air at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays over Novato Community Television Channel 26. It will air in the rest of Marin at 9 p.m. April 24 and 3 p.m. April 25 over Marin Channel 26. Supplies can be picked up at the library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 14. The library is on the fourth floor of the Marin County Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.