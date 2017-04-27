In Your Town for April 27, 2017
Applicants should bring photo identification such as a driver's license, government identification or military identification. Residents who are renewing their passport need only bring in their current ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Troops Demand More Prostitutes
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|100 days Better than 99 Days
|Apr 24
|schnoooze
|1
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans...
|Mar '17
|ancarson1
|2
|Cannibal Tourists Back ??
|Mar '17
|Desk Sgt Notes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC