In Your Town for April 26, 2017
Board members must be residents of Larkspur or Greenbrae and available to attend monthly meetings at 6:15 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. Applications are due May 19. Applications are available by calling 415-927-5002 or visiting cityoflarkspur.org/DocumentCenter/View/2990 .
