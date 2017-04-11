In your town for April 11, 2017

Sign-ups are being accepted for the Bay Area Human Race, set for 7 to 11 a.m. May 13 at the Marin Center fairgrounds and lagoon park. The annual event, which includes a 5-K run/walk, exhibits, music, kids' races, food and more, has raised $7.7 million for nonprofits, schools and community groups since it started 35 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.