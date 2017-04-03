Highway 37 is focus of Town Hall this...

Highway 37 is focus of Town Hall this Wednesday

Highway 37 where it intersects with Highway 101 near Novato was flooded for several weeks during this past winter's storms. It's one section of the 21-mile highway being reviewed by a four-county panel looking at long-range solutions for the troubled transportation route.

