Gas tax increase means millions for Marin

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The approval of a state gas tax increase by the Legislature late Thursday will bring $14 million a year to Marin for local roads, bus transit and the possibility of more funds for commuter rail and highway work. Part of the cash will be doled out to counties across the state per a formula.

