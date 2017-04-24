Forty Under 40: Stacie Elkhoury, Chasing Grace, Snipz

Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism! For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism! Stacie Elkhoury, co-founder, Chasing Grace, Sonoma, and founder, Snipz, Novato, is among North Bay Business Journal's 2017 Forty Under 40 list of remarkable professionals younger than 40. Stacie Elkhoury of Chasing Grace in Sonoma and Snipz and Novato wins an 11th annual Forty Under 40 award from North Bay Business Journal.

