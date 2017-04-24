Forty Under 40: Stacie Elkhoury, Chas...

Forty Under 40: Stacie Elkhoury, Chasing Grace, Snipz

Stacie Elkhoury, co-founder, Chasing Grace, Sonoma, and founder, Snipz, Novato, is among North Bay Business Journal's 2017 Forty Under 40 list of remarkable professionals younger than 40. Stacie Elkhoury of Chasing Grace in Sonoma and Snipz and Novato wins an 11th annual Forty Under 40 award from North Bay Business Journal.

