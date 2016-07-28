Crews work to shore up hillsides as SMART rail opening nears

Smart train operator Vince Kerins walks through the corridor of a new train before preparing it for a test ride, in Petaluma, California, on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Smart train operator Vince Kerins walks through the corridor of a new train before preparing it for a test ride, in Petaluma, California, on Thursday, July 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.