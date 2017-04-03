City banks on Bay Area Latinos to sup...

City banks on Bay Area Latinos to support Mission District businesses

Read more: Mission Local

Can the city bring more Latinos to shop in the Mission District? The answer will become clearer on Saturday as the city launches a series of events to lure the Bay Area's Latino population to the neighborhood that still has the highest concentration of Latinos in San Francisco. The city has already dedicated the Calle 24th Latino Cultural District and is now focusing new efforts on Mission Street .

