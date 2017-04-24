California's Cody Meyer Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Beaver Lake
Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, CA, caught a 5-bass limit weighing 16 lbs, 1 oz, Thursday, to take the lead on opening day. Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, California, caught a five-bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 1 ounce Thursday to take the lead on opening day of the four-day FLW Tour event at Beaver Lake.
