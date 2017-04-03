CA: Parking Fees, Cellphone Conversat...

CA: Parking Fees, Cellphone Conversations Under Consideration by SMART Train Officials

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 05--Officials with the North Bay's nascent commuter rail line will weigh today whether to charge for parking and to reverse a proposed ban on people talking on their cellphones while riding trains. Both items appear on the agenda of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit authority board, meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the rail agency's headquarters in Petaluma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
How are Novato schools doing after Rancho trans... Mar 25 ancarson1 2
Cannibal Tourists Back ?? Mar 25 Desk Sgt Notes 1
News Traffic stop leads to arrest of San Pablo man s... (Feb '14) Mar 21 marco a rivera 3
News Bill Martin, weather wizard (Sep '10) Mar 17 marinsux 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Marin County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC