a 13 Reasons Whya author talks teen bullying, suicide during Larkspur visit

Fan Marissa Freeman, 21, of Santa Rosa hands over her book to be signed by Jay Asher, author of “13 Reasons Why.” No matter how uncomfortable, teenage bullying and suicide are realities that need to be discussed, said Jay Asher, author of the New York Times best-seller “13 Reasons Why,” a young-adult novel that explores these themes. If someone is “already feeling vulnerable, it's even more difficult opening up if they don't see us talking about” these issues, Asher said Wednesday during a visit to Larkspur's Hall Middle School, promoting the book that inspired the filmed-in-Marin Netflix series of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.